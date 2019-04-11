MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Authorities have arrested a man who they say intentionally drove his SUV into a pedestrian at a Publix in Oakland Park.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said 36-year-old Luis Alberto Ferri is charged with aggravated battery for an act described as “bizarre, cruel and reckless.”

It happened February 23rd at 8 p.m., in the side corner of the store parking lot at 950 East Commercial Boulevard.

Surveillance video shows Ferri’s SUV stopping to let the pedestrian walk by, but then accelerating and swerving into the person, leaving the victim with a broken leg.

Ferri turned himself in on Tuesday, after investigators released security video they said showed him inside a nearby grocery store.

He’s being held on $50,000 bond.

