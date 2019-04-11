Filed Under:Broward Sheriff's Office, Local TV, Miami News

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami/AP) – A Broward sheriff’s detention sergeant was handcuffed and briefly charged with contempt of court after a dispute with a judge over an inmate’s shoes.

It happened Wednesday when Broward Circuit Judge Michael Usan called murder case defendant Richard Walker to testify in his courtroom.

The sergeant told the judge Walker’s shoes, which his lawyer had brought for the court appearance, weren’t checked and approved by sheriff’s officials.

Usan insisted that Walker testify. The sergeant resisted, citing security rules. The judge said the sergeant was in contempt and ordered another deputy to handcuff her.

Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony says the deputy was following procedure and that properly vetting an inmate’s attire is not done in a courtroom.

The matter was resolved when Tony spoke to the chief judge.

