



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Broward is the latest county in the state to be considered high risk for Hepatitis A.

The county’s health department confirmed seven cases of adults with Hepatitis A since the start of the year, according to The Sun-Sentinel.

The outbreak threshold is five cases.

Wednesday, Palm Beach and Martin counties confirmed they too had reached the outbreak level. Palm Beach County health officials said they’ve had six confirmed cases since the beginning of the year while Martin County had 16 cases, the highest total in five years.

There have been 690 cases in the state through the end of March.

Hepatitis A is a highly contagious liver infection. It spreads when someone ingests the virus from objects, food or drinks contaminated by fecal matter of an infected person.

Symptoms of Hepatitis A in adults include fatigue, stomach pain, low appetite, and jaundice, which usually resolve within two months of infection. Children under six 6 years old may not show signs of symptoms.

You should get tested for Hepatitis A:

If you’ve been told you have Hepatitis or an abnormal liver enzyme test

If you ever injected or snorted illegal/street/recreational drugs

If you ever shared equipment/works (needles, syringes, straws, water, etc.)

Received a blood transfusion or an organ transplant prior to 1992

Had clotting factor concentrates before 1987

Ever received kidney dialysis

Ever had direct contact with the blood of another person

The Florida Department of Health in Broward County Hepatitis Prevention Program offers free hepatitis A and hepatitis B vaccines, as well as hepatitis B and C testing, for adults at increased risk for hepatitis infection.