MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An arrest has been made in the stabbing death of a man at a popular park.

On August 15th, 2018 police were called to Gwen Cherry Park to check out a report of a woman not breathing.

When they arrived they found a male body, later identified as 22-year-old Cherlot Baptiste, lying next to a road bordering the park in the 2500 block of NW 71st Street.

Baptiste, who was only wearing a shirt, had been stab multiple times.

Police reviewed surveillance videos from the area and found Baptiste arrived in the area just after midnight in 2013 Dodge Dart and parked in front of the Caribbean Export Supply business located at 7131 NW 26th Street. He then got into the back seat.

A half an hour later, he’s seen getting out of the car and running south, leaving the car behind. On the video, an unknown second man then got out of the back seat, got into the driver’s seat and then go after Baptiste.

Crime scene investigators not a blood trail from where the vehicle had been parked to where Baptiste’s body was found.

Investigators from the department’s Northside District discovered that some had been parking Baptiste’s Dodge behind an abandoned residence. When they went to check it out, the car was gone.

On November 12th, a man approached the police and said he was the one driving Baptiste’s car. He said he had bought from someone he thought was the car’s owner but when he went to register it, he found out it was stolen.

The man later identified Gary Anderson as the person who sold him the car.

During questioning, Anderson admitted to being in the car with the man who was with Baptiste that night at the park. He was identified as 22-year-old Terrence McIntosh.

Anderson reportedly told investigators that McIntosh approached him about selling the stolen car and admitted to stabbing Baptiste in the back seat. Anderson said he saw blood on the back seat and on McIntosh’s clothes, according to police.

Anderson said they then hid the car behind the abandoned residence and then went back to his home where they burned McIntosh’s bloody clothes.

Anderson admitted he later sold the car. During a search of his home, investigators found a bag containing blood-stained clothes.

McIntosh was found in Jacksonville. He would not speak to investigators without a lawyer present but did submit to a DNA swab.

A lab test found McIntosh’s DNA matched the DNA found on the bloody clothes found in Anderson’s house.

McIntosh has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder and grand theft auto.