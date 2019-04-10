MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Prosecutors in Martin County have released new video evidence in the investigation into suspected prostitution rings.

Attorneys believe they were being run out of a number of Florida spas.

More than two dozen men face charges, including New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Cash, jewelry, bank statements and even mail linking some of the suspects to ties in New York and California, all that evidence was collected by investigators with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives searched homes, vehicles and the spas, all mentioned in search warrants.

There are photos of several safes that were found underneath beds in the bedrooms.

There was even a piece of furniture with what appeared to be a hidden compartment underneath.

Surveillance video shows sheriff’s deputies with guns drawn, going from room to room, clearing the building.

Also released was footage from inside The Bridge Foot Massage and Spa in Hobe Sound.

According to the sheriff’s office, it’s one of several spas in Martin County that are part of a prostitution operation.

Prosecutors say the investigation of the alleged prostitution rings lasted several months.

Kraft has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges of soliciting prostitution.

His attorneys filed a motion on Wednesday in Palm Beach County asking a judge to throw out video footage that allegedly shows him buying sexual favors at the Orchids of Asia day spa in Jupiter back in January.