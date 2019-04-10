



MIAMI (Hoodline) – Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Brickell look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

According to Walk Score’s assessment, the neighborhood has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $2,050, compared to a $1,900 one-bedroom median for Miami as a whole.

A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Brickell, via rental site Zumper, offers an overview of what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Miami neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

520 Brickell Key Drive, #A1817

Check out this studio condo at 520 Brickell Key Drive, #A1817, listed at $1,550/month.

The building features garage parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. In the unit, you’ll find a balcony, in-unit laundry and marble floors. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn’t allow cats or dogs. Future tenants needn’t worry about a leasing fee.

114 S.W. 13th St., #528

Next, here’s a studio apartment at 114 S.W. 13th St., #528, which, with 660 square feet, is going for $1,557/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, a swimming pool and an elevator. In the unit, look for air conditioning, a balcony and in-unit laundry. Both cats and dogs are permitted. The rental doesn’t require a leasing fee.

150 S.E. 25th Road, #1B

And over at 150 S.E. 25th Road, #1B, there’s this one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom condo, going for $1,599/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool, a fitness center and an outdoor grilling area.

