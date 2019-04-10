  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By Hank Tester
Filed Under:Hank Tester, Laura Park Elementary School, Local TV, Miami Shooting, Miami-Dade Fire-Rescue, Miami-Dade Police Department, Northwest Miami-Dade, Shooting Outside School

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police are investigating a shooting that took place Wednesday afternoon.

The scene is located near Northwest 52nd Street and 31st Avenue in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue says two people with traumatic injuries have been transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Police say it’s being investigated as a possible stray bullet.

According to Miami-Dade Police, after receiving a call regarding a shooting, officers arrived to find an adult female inside a gray Chevrolet Malibu.

The car had a blown out passenger window and was located in the road Lorah Park Elementary School. The area has since been marked off by police.

Police are also saying that a second victim, a male who was driving a Pontiac sedan, drive himself to Northwest 36th Street and 22nd Avenue. He was also suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to police, both victims were shot at the same location. The woman drove around the corner before calling police and the male got further away.

Both victims are expected to survive.

It is not yet known if the victims are associated or even known each other.

Lorah Park Elementary was placed on lockdown as a result of the shooting. An after school program was going on at the time of the shooting, with 40 students and 10 adults inside.

The lockdown has since been lifted.

