MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A southwest Miami-Dade pastor is accused of performing a sex act on a teenage boy.

Last Saturday, Victor Brantley, a media pastor for the Redland of the Nazarene Church, is accused of using the internet application “Grindr” to chat with a 15-year-old.

Brantley, 45 reportedly gave his teen his screen name for “Kik” application where they engaged in conversations regarding sexual acts, according to his arrest report.

Brantley, who is also an IT specialist at South Dade Senior High School, and the teen then reportedly exchanged pictures of their genitals.

The teen then agreed to have Brantley pick him up and take him back to his home where they performed sex acts on each other, according to the arrest report.

Brantley has been charged with lewd and lascivious battery and child pornography.