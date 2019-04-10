  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

PALM BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) – After multiple cases were reported, health officials say Palm Beach are Martin counties are considered to be at high risk for hepatitis A.

Palm Beach County health department spokesman Alex Shaw confirms that six cases have now been confirmed there and the agency considers a community to be at risk once there are five confirmed cases.

The Palm Beach Post reports that 16 cases have been confirmed in neighboring Martin County since the beginning of 2019.

Renay Rouse of the Martin County health agency says the county’s total is the highest in five years.

Hepatitis A is a highly contagious liver infection. It spreads when someone ingests the virus from objects, food or drinks contaminated by fecal matter of an infected person.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

