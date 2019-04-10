



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s only spring, but summer is right around the corner.

And that means summer vacation!

Many people plan all year long for this one trip only to be disappointed with high prices, big crowds, and perhaps even a sense of being “underwhelmed”.

The “Discoverer” travel blog recently put out a list of destinations to avoid this summer and today’s “Lauren’s List” breaks down where the experts think you should go instead.

Yellowstone/Sun Valley

More than four million people visited Yellowstone National Park in 2017 and with temperatures topping 100 degrees in the summer, you may be feeling the heat to choose another open-air locale instead. So why not go west just a little farther and visit Sun Valley, Idaho instead. “Discoverer” says it offers epic beauty and wide open spaces, along with 400 miles of hiking and running trails that won’t be quite as crowded.

Greece/Turkey

Santorini, Greece has been on my bucket list for years now, but the Turkish Riviera may actually be more bang for my buck. Santorini is stunning but it’s expensive and difficult to get to. But “Discoverer” reports Fethiye, Turkey is just as beautiful and long known by some as a cheap spot for a holiday. It has an ancient hillside village along with hiking, diving, and boat tours.

Hawaii/Puerto Rico

Similarly, for us here in South Florida, a Hawaiian getaway can be very pricey and the time to get there guarantees you’ll need to work a travel day into your itinerary. But the “Discoverer” has a much closer summer swap in mind – Puerto Rico. Specifically, Rincon. And yes, you can surf there! Rincon offers oceanfront yoga studios, meditation spaces, and even outdoor therapeutic massage.

Amalfi Coast/ Anna Maria Island

Okay, so I admit, I’m not sure Florida compares to Italy, vacation-wise. But if you want to save a bundle on travel, Discoverer suggests swapping that Amalfi Coast excursion for a getaway to Anna Maria Island. Billed as Florida’s “best kept Gulf Coast Secret”, Anna Maria Island isn’t a major tourist trap and it will only cost you about a tank of gas to get there. With fewer than 25-thousand annual visitors, you’ll get to enjoy this place pretty much to yourself.

Where are you going this summer?

