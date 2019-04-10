WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – MMA star Conor McGregor’s attorneys were in a Miami courtroom on Thursday for his criminal case.

McGregor smashed a fan’s phone outside the Fontainebleau Hotel last month.

He was arrested hours later when police caught up with him at a home he was renting with his family.

Wednesday in a Miami-Dade courtroom McGrecor was formally charged with strong-arm robbery and criminal mischief.

According to TMZ, the victim in the phone smashing incident settled with McGregor’s legal team on Monday and has dismissed the civil suit against him.

However, McGregor is still facing felony charges for the phone snatching and a second misdemeanor.

CBS4 obtained video of the Fontainebleau incident from the State Attorney’s Office, which can be seen above.

