



MIAMI (Hoodline) – Wondering where Miami’s insiders are eating and drinking? It’s easy to spot lines out the door, but some underlying trends are harder to see.

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to discover which local businesses have been getting a notable increase in attention this month.

To find out who made the list, we looked at Miami businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month, and tracked businesses that consistently increase their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers compared to past performance.

Read on to see which spots are extra hot this spring.

Cafe La Trova

Photo: cafe la trova/Yelp

Open since January, this Cuban cocktail bar and restaurant is trending compared to other businesses categorized as “Cocktail Bars” on Yelp.

Citywide, cocktail bars saw new reviews increase by a median of 4.1 percent over the past month, but Cafe La Trova saw a remarkable 235.7 percent increase, maintaining a sound four-star rating throughout.

Located at 971 S.W. Eighth St. in Little Havana, Cafe La Trova’s menu reflects the city’s 1980s Cuban culture with classic Cuban cocktails and signature concoctions — like the Hotel Nacional, combining Plantation pineapple rum, apricot liqueur, and lime and pineapple juice. Also expect plenty of Cuban-style dishes and live music.

Blvd Baes

Photo: liz r./Yelp

Whether or not you’ve been hearing buzz about Blvd Baes, the New American and breakfast and brunch spot is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.

While businesses categorized as “American (New)” on Yelp increased their review count by a median of 2.3 percent over the past month, Blvd Baes bagged a 56 percent increase in new reviews within that time frame, maintaining a solid 4.5-star rating.

There’s more that’s trending on Miami’s New American scene: Le Chick Miami has seen an 11.9 percent increase in reviews.

Open at 7244 Biscayne Blvd., Blvd Baes offers a robust breakfast menu that includes classic American breakfasts — like chicken and waffles, French toast and pancakes — alongside a few international dishes like chilaquiles and spicy dal. There’s also plenty of sandwiches, salads and beverages.

Sergio’s Cuban

Photo: Julie K./Unsplash

Brickell’s Sergio’s Cuban is also making waves. Open since 1975 at 40 S.W. 12th St., the Cuban and breakfast and brunch spot has seen a 68.8 percent bump in new reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 2.4 percent for all businesses tagged “Breakfast & Brunch” on Yelp.

There’s more than one hot spot trending in Miami’s breakfast and brunch category: First Watch has seen a 25 percent increase in reviews.

Sergio’s Cuban lets patrons design their own breakfast bowls, or meal bowls for lunch or dinner. There’s also two different versions of the classic Cuban sandwich, burgers and more.

Over the past month, Sergio’s Cuban has seen its Yelp rating improve from 3.5 stars to four stars.

Ella’s Oyster Bar

Photo: emily h./Yelp

Little Havana’s popular Ella’s Oyster Bar is currently on the upswing in the seafood category on Yelp.

While businesses categorized as “Seafood” on Yelp increased review counts by a median of 2.5 percent over the past month, this seafood-slinging wine and cocktail bar increased its by 6.9 percent — and kept its rating consistent at 4.5 stars. Review counts increased by more than 500 percent on a month-to-month basis.

Open for business at 1615 S.W. Eighth St. since 2016, the eatery offers oyster, clams and ceviche, as well as sushi, salads and more. See the menu here.

Vista

Photo: giovanny g./Yelp

This cocktail bar and Italian spot is trending compared to other businesses categorized as “Italian” on Yelp.

Citywide, businesses tagged “Italian” saw a median 4.1 percent increase in new reviews over the past month, but Vista saw a 17.8 percent increase, maintaining a superior four-star rating throughout.

There’s more than one place trending in Miami’s Italian category: Sette Osteria in Wynwood has seen a 15.4 percent increase in reviews.

Located in Buena Vista at 5020 N.E. Second Ave., Vista offers dishes veal milanese, gnocchetti with poblano peppers, mint and pistachio, and more on its menu.

