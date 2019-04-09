  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Parts of South Florida held elections on Tuesday.

Voters headed to the polls in Coral Gables and Miami Shores.

The mayoral race in the Gables was an extremely close one, with in incumbent edging out a win.

Raul Valdes-Fauli has been reelected mayor with 50.7% of the vote.

A commission seat was also at stake in Coral Gables, and there will be a runoff between Ralph Cabrera and Jorge Fors.

In Miami Shores, four Village Council seats were up for grabs.

Amazingly, after counting all the ballots only three of those spots are filled.

Crystal Wagar, Alice Burch and Jonathan Meltz were the top three vote getters, receiving 21.43%, 18.78% and 15.25%, respectively.

Christian Ulvert and Stephen K Loffredo each received exactly 893 votes, or 13.29%, so there will be a runoff to see who will sit in the fourth council seat.

