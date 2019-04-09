



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Keep that umbrella handy, it’s expected to be a rainy and possibly stormy afternoon due to a low pressure system that is moving across the Southeastern U.S.

This storm system has been funneling in a very warm and moist air mass from the Gulf of Mexico and across Florida the past couple of days. The result is a very humid and warm day across South Florida with high temperatures in the mid-80s once again and a threat for strong to severe storms Tuesday afternoon.

The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted three-quarters of the Sunshine State under a Marginal Risk for severe storms which includes Broward, Miami-Dade and the Keys. A marginal risk means that there is a chance for isolated severe storms that are capable of producing damaging wind gusts of at least 45 mph, small hail and heavy rain. Also, an isolated Tornado or funnel cloud cannot be ruled out.

DOWNLOAD THE CBS MIAMI WEATHER APP HERE

Whether severe or not, South Florida will be in for a stormy Tuesday afternoon. The timeline of the showers and storms to pop-up by is around lunch time followed by the main line of storms on the leading edge of the front. This main line should arrive by late afternoon and last through the evening. Rush hour will be on the wet side.

The worst of the rain should end by Tuesday night as the front moves away from our area.

By Wednesday morning, lots of clouds and a few leftover showers will trail behind the front. However, a gradual clearing is expected throughout Wednesday afternoon. While this is a cold front moving through, it does not have cold air behind it. So with more sunshine returning after the front clears then that means even warmer temperatures are in store for the end of the week but it will be less humid.