(CBS Philly/CBS Local) — Police in Lower Allen Township in Philadelphia say someone stole $21,000 worth of panties from a Victoria’s Secret on Sunday. The incident happened around 3 p.m. at the store inside the Capital City Mall.

According to police, the thief stole 2,000 pairs of panties from Victoria’s Secret, totaling $21,000.

Police say the thief stole the panties that were on the front display and all the ones in the drawers below the display while store employees were busy with customers.