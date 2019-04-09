MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – A family has asked the public for help in finding the person who shot and killed their loved one.

The shooting happened March 23rd, just before 3 p.m. in the 4900 block of NW 199th Street.

Shelsy Medina was getting out of her car in front of her residence at the Honey Hill mobile home park when she was shot. Arriving police officers found her body on the ground with a gunshot wound in her upper torso.

“This has totally destroyed our family,” said Shelsy’s father Waldo Medina. “We definitely seek the media’s help to find these individuals.

Medina said he can’t understand why anyone would want to take the life of his 27-year-old daughter.

“There was no reason for anyone, especially her, she was a very loving person,” said Waldo. “She meant the world to us.”

“She was my princess,” said Shelsy’s mother Rosa through tears.

Miami-Dade police said surveillance tape from the area shows two young males running away.

“We need your help in identifying them, so please keep your eyes open because we always see this in the media and we think it just happens to other people. Well, today it hit our home and tomorrow it could be someone else’s home. Nobody deserves to go through this grief and pain,” said Waldo Medina.

Police are looking at the possibility that Medina was the victim of a robbery that took a deadly turn.

“Everybody loved my daughter Shelsy and it’s not easy to say those words, but everybody loved her,” said Waldo Medina. “So much so that an hour before her death, she had called me and her last words to me were ‘I love you dad’. That’s the kind of person she was. Not knowing that I would never get to talk to her again, those were her last words to me.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).