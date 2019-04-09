



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With the NFL Draft right around the corner, it is time to start thinking about football season again.

On Tuesday, the Miami Dolphins released their 2019 preseason schedule.

The Dolphins will kick off the 2019 preseason at home against the Atlanta Falcons. Week 1 of the preseason runs between August 8-12.

The Dolphins will play at Tampa Bay in week 2 (August 15-19), followed by a home game against Jacksonville on August 22.

The Dolphins hit the road again in week 4 to play at New Orleans (August 29-30).

WFOR-TV CBS4 will once again be the preseason television home of Dolphins football and the official home of the Miami Dolphins in South Florida.