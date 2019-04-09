WATCH LIVEAttorney General William Barr Testifies Before House Appropriations Committee
  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Ben & Jerry's, Consumer News, Free Cone Day, Local TV, Miami News


MIAMI (CBSMiami) – You scream, I scream, we all scream for ice cream! And there’s nothing better than free ice cream which you can get today because it’s free cone day at Ben and Jerry’s.

Stop by one of their locations from noon until 8 p.m. for a free cone.

Ben and Jerry’s has been doing this for nearly four decades. They started in 1929 at their first shop in Burlington, Vermont. Since then it’s spread globally.

“Free Cone Day is our way of thanking our fans for being awesome,” the company posted on their site.

Through the years, they have handed out more than a million scoops of ice cream.

Click here to find your nearest Ben & Jerry’s scoop shop.

They are located in:

  • Coral Gables
  • Miami Lakes
  • Miami Beach
  • Fort Lauderdale
  • Hollywood Beach
  • Hallandale Beach
  • Coral Springs

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s