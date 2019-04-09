



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – You scream, I scream, we all scream for ice cream! And there’s nothing better than free ice cream which you can get today because it’s free cone day at Ben and Jerry’s.

Stop by one of their locations from noon until 8 p.m. for a free cone.

Ben and Jerry’s has been doing this for nearly four decades. They started in 1929 at their first shop in Burlington, Vermont. Since then it’s spread globally.

“Free Cone Day is our way of thanking our fans for being awesome,” the company posted on their site.

Through the years, they have handed out more than a million scoops of ice cream.

Click here to find your nearest Ben & Jerry’s scoop shop.

They are located in: