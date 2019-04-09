MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Residents of a northeast Miami-Dade apartment building were forced out of their homes by an early morning fire.

Residents said the fire started around 3 a.m. in a unit on the fourth floor of a building in the Cedar Glen complex 671 NE 195th Street.

“When I come out at the beginning I saw a lot of smoke, a lot of black smoke, a lot of fire going in, and I asked security if he had called 911 and he said like ten minutes ago. So that’s when I call again 911 and told them that it was an emergency because the fire was bursting out of the ceiling,” said the president of the homeowners association.

No injuries were reported. At least one unit is a total loss.