



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Family and friends said their final goodbyes Tuesday night to 63-year-old Juan Ricardo Hernandez.

He died following what police say was a road rage incident involving 32-year-old telenovela star Pablo Lyle.

Hernandez’s widow couldn’t hold back her tears before the funeral.

“I feel so bad. What I want is justice. This poor man. I don’t know how I can live without him. My God,” she said.

One woman who says she is a representative for the family talked outside the funeral.

“The family needs, at this point, some justice in order to feel at home and at peace. It has been very emotional for them,” Attorney Zena Duncan said.

Investigators say surveillance video captured the telenovela star punching Hernandez on March 31st.

Four days later, Hernandez died from a traumatic brain injury.

“I feel bad. I feel bad,” his widow said.

Lyle was released from the jail in West Miami-Dade on bond Wednesday.

He was forced to turn over his passport and wear a GPS ankle monitor. He’s now on house arrest.

Lyle is charged with battery. The state attorney’s office wants a second degree murder charge.

The judge is reviewing surveillance video to see if additional or upgraded charges are warranted.

Lyle’s attorneys say he was defending himself and his family since, they say, Hernandez initially approached their car.

Lyle will be back in court Wednesday.