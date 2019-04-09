MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s been quite the ride since the Miami Heat selected Dwyane Wade with the 5th pick in the 2003 NBA Draft.

It’s a decision by Heat President Pat Riley that would prove to be one of the best that he has made for the franchise, which is a list that is long and distinguished.

Starting with his rookie season, Wade has become the face of a franchise that has become known as much for its classiness as its propensity for winning.

Though the team has gone through several big changes during his tenure, including the addition (and subtraction) of several top-tier players such as Shaquille O’Neal, LeBron James and Chris Bosh, Wade has always been the foundation for all of the achievements that Miami has accomplished.

A three-time NBA champion, a Finals MVP, a league scoring champion, a 13-time NBA All-Star and the all-time leading scorer in Heat history, Wade is undoubtedly the best player to ever put on a Miami Heat uniform.

His allegiance to the team and the region of South Florida will long be remembered by Heat fans and NBA fans as a whole, long after he wraps up his One Last Dance around the league.

Wade has made some amazing highlight-reel plays during his NBA career and here are some of the best ones:

This is MY house!

Wade puts Anderson Varejao on a poster.

Game-winning shot in first ever playoff game.

Wade reaches 20,000 points scored in his NBA career.

Behind the back and nasty finish vs. Bulls.

Wade blocks Amar’e Stoudemire and hits halfcourt shot.

Wade’s buzzer beater takes down Golden State (This Is My House 2.0).

Nasty spin move and two-handed dunk on Kendrick Perkins.

Sick sideline move before hitting Shaq with perfect alley-oop pass.

Leaves defender in the dust and finishes with nasty slam.

Wade dunks on entire Pacers team.

Big time dunk over Jermaine O’Neal in first playoff year.

A ridiculous blind bank shot while in mid-air during 2006 Eastern Conference Finals.

Full court rush and finish over Emeka Okafor.