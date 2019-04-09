



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s a tease that’s aimed to please.

Miami Beckham LLC has posted a teaser video on Twitter of what their new soccer stadium would look like if all goes as planned to build it in Miami on the site of what’s now the Melreese Country Club. The golf course is located on 131 acres of public land near the Palmetto Expressway and Miami International Airport.

Soccer star David Beckham and his business partner Jorge Mas are reportedly in negotiations with Miami administrators on a lease for the land on which they’ll build their new soccer complex, Miami Freedom Park.

Beckham’s group, his team is called Inter Miami CF, wants a lengthy lease and a no-bid deal, paying the city a minimum of $3.6 million a year for a long as 99 years.

Earlier this month, the City of Fort Lauderdale greet-lit Beckham group’s proposal to turn abandoned Lockhart Stadium into a soccer stadium and training facility.

Inter Miami CF said they will build a new 18,000 seat Lockhart Stadium with private funding and their MLS team will play at Lockhart for two seasons until their Miami stadium is ready.

The team promised a permanent training facility at Lockhart stadium, corporate offices, another pro team at the stadium and lots of fields for public use.