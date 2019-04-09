WATCH LIVEAttorney General William Barr Testifies Before House Appropriations Committee
MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – There’s been a change in the filming schedule for ‘Bad Boys 3’ that will no longer impact drivers heading to and from Miami Beach this weekend.

According to a tweet by the City of Miami Beach, “The movie filming on the MacArthur Causeway, originally scheduled for Sunday, April 14 will no longer be taking place due to scheduling conflicts.”

The westbound lanes of the causeway were going to shut down for a couple of hours to film scenes for the third installment of the film franchise.

According to the Miami Beach Film Permit Department, the film shoot has not been rescheduled at this point.

(Instagram/badboys)

‘Bad Boys 3’ or ‘Bad Boys For Life’ once again stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence who are reprising their roles as Miami narcotic detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett.

The new installment centers on the Miami PD and its elite AMMO team’s attempt to take down the head of a major drug cartel who is trying to kill Lowrey.

The movie, which also stars Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig and DJ Khaled, is set for a 2020 release.

 

