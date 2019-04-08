FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Two people were injured over the weekend in a shooting at a North Lauderdale apartment building.

“Well, I was sleeping in bed and me and my wife heard a barrage of bullets,” a neighbor said.

That neighbor then watched Broward Sheriff’s deputies near his apartment during the overnight hours Sunday morning after the shooting. The man also described what he did while bullets were flying.

“I told her, I said ‘baby, get down’ because we didn’t know where the shots were coming from,” he said.

The scene was at an apartment complex not far from Southwest 81st Avenue and Mcnab Road.

“It’s kind of scary. It’s usually a calm neighborhood, it’s kind of scary,” said Kevin McNab.

About two miles away in neighboring Tamarac, another group of deputies found bloodstained clothes and shoes on the ground. The two front doors of a white car were left open. Firefighters told CBS4 the victims drove away from the apartment complex and then they were taken to the hospital.

The injured were taken to Broward Health North.

“The gun violence needs to stop, as it is right now,” a neighbor said.

This neighbor wants change after believing, at least one of those involved, may live near his apartment. It’s a shooting this neighbor and his wife never expected, especially since, he says, it was a quiet night.

“There wasn’t anything going on. It was just a peaceful night,” he said.