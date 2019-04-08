  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Pablo Lyle, Road Rage

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A telenovela star will be back in a Miami courtroom on Monday after a road rage incident last weekend turned deadly.

Mexican actor Pablo Lyle was arrested after he reportedly punched 63-year-old Juan Ricardo Hernandez during an argument at the intersection of NW 27th Avenue and NW 14th Street.

At the time, Lyle was charged with battery. He was released on bond and returned to Mexico.

After days later, Hernandez died from his injuries.

Lyle will be back in court to face new charges.

