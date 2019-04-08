MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Senator Rick Scott will hold a round table with the Venezuelan community and the wife of interim president Juan Guaidó’s chief of staff.

It’s scheduled for 9 a.m. at the “Las Vegas Restaurant” on NW 53rd Street in Doral.

The senator’s office said he will talk about US support for Guaidó and what Scott is doing to help the country.

Meanwhile, Guaidó has called for more protest today after a weekend of dueling rallies in Caracas. The self-declared interim president and his supporters took to the streets to say that embattled President Nicolas Maduro is already defeated. He also said the country needs humanitarian aid.

Supporters of Maduro, many of whom were bussed in, also staged a rally and said they were not ready to give up.