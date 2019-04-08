MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One person was injured in a shooting at Pollo Tropical in North Miami.

It happened in the parking lot along Northwest 7th Avenue and 121st Street. Mathis

Fucien says while eating lunch inside the restaurant he heard gunshots coming from the parking lot.

“I heard a gunshot. A boom, boom. I saw everybody panic and start looking outside,” he said.

Fucien didn’t see who pulled the trigger, but he noticed good Samaritans rushing over to help.

“I saw someone on the ground but I saw some other people trying to help him,” Fucien said.

Even though Fucien stayed indoors for his safety, he says he wanted to do more than just look out at the parking lot and the injured man laying on the ground.

“I called them and I called the police and it seemed like somebody got hurt,” he said.

Fucien says he didn’t see a fight or hear an argument before the gunfire. Police officers have not released the number of times a man was shot, who’s responsible, or what led to the violence.

The victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center. Some detectives stayed behind and worked to talk to witnesses and to see if the restaurant was able to see the shooting on its surveillance cameras. Police have not confirmed the evidence they collected.

A spokesperson for the restaurant sent a statement Sunday night:

“Unfortunately, earlier this afternoon there was a shooting in the parking lot of our restaurant. Our priority at this time is taking care of our guests and employees that were there during the incident.”