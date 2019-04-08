MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An attorney for the man who filed a lawsuit against mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor for allegedly grabbing his cellphone and smashing it when he tried to take a picture now says the issue has been ‘resolved.’

Ahmed Abdirzak had filed a lawsuit against McGregor alleging battery, assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

According to the complaint, Abdirzak was waiting for his rental car at the valet at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach in the early morning hours of March 11 when he recognized McGregor walking nearby.

A fan of the UFC standout, Abdirzak grabbed his phone and tried to take a picture of him.

Abdirzak claims McGregor then walked towards him and reached out with his hand as if to greet him.

However, according to the suit, when Abdirzak held out his hand, McGregor tightly held his arm so that he could not move away. McGregor then reportedly then flew into a rage and punched Abdirzak’s hone out of his other hand.

McGregor then reportedly picked up the phone, hurled it to the ground, and began to stomp on it.

He then picked up the smashed phone, slipped it into his pocket and walked to a waiting SUV, according to legal papers.

As McGregor made his way towards the vehicle, Abdirzak demanded his phone back.

According to the lawsuit, McGregor just laughed, yelled “(expletive) you!” and drove off.

Police located McGregor at a mansion of the Venetian Islands where he has been staying during his visit.

McGregor faced felony strong-arm robbery and criminal mischief charges.

