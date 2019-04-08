MIAMI (CBSMiami) – While statistics show that tobacco continues to lose its appeal for young people, vaping is skyrocketing among middle and high school students.

Now there’s a growing nationwide push to make the products only available after a person turns 21-year-olds.

Matt Murphy, 19, got hooked on nicotine in high school. He said what began as experimentation with vaping turned into an addiction.

“That snowballed into me having a neurochemical dependency on it, without me even knowing,” he said.

So just how addictive are vaping products?

“Nicotine is one of the most addictive chemicals known to man,” Dr. Sharon Levy. “And we know that some kids are getting addicted with really just a handful of uses.”

E-cigarette use among middle and high school students is rising sharply. In 2018 nearly five percent, that’s one in twenty, middle school students reported trying e-cigarettes within the last 30 days. That’s up from less than one percent in 2011. Among high schoolers that number jumped from 1.5% in 2011 to more than 20% in 2018.

“Nicotine can interfere with memory and can interfere with learning, particularly in younger individuals,” said Levy.

Sarah Ryan, 18, is a high school senior. A self-titled anti-tobacco/vaping activist, she wants the legal age to buy these products raised to 21.

“These products shouldn’t be a part of high school culture,” said Ryan.

JUUL, which makes up about 75 percent of the US e-cigarette market, said it “strongly supports” raising the buying age for tobacco and vaping products to 21.

JUUL said one of the biggest problems is sharing by legal-age peers. The company added that it will continue to work with lawmakers to reduce youth-use rates.

Illinois is the latest of nine states to raise the legal age to buy tobacco and vaping products from 18 to 21. Hundreds more cities, counties and towns have as well.

Last Thursday, Congressman Robert Aderholt of Alabama introduced a bill that would make 21 the legal age nationwide.

Murphy kicked his habit nine months ago and has become an anti-nicotine advocate himself.

“It is way easier to prevent than it is to stop, you know? If you never dig yourself a hole, you never have to climb out of the hole. Just don’t, just don’t start digging,” he said.