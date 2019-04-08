MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – CBS4 News has obtained exclusive video of a man being called a person of interest in the shooting death of a 63-year-old grandmother in Miami Gardens following a dispute over her dog.

The Ring doorbell video shows a man outside a neighbor’s house around 11:20 pm on April 4, just before bullets riddled the home of Danette Simmons while she was inside. She was struck and killed.

The video shows the man wearing a baseball cap outside the front door of the neighbor’s in the 18800 block of NW 17th Court.

WATCH THE RING DOORBELL VIDEO HERE:

Police tell CBS4’s Peter D’Oench that they are not sure if he was involved with the shooting but they are looking into every possibility.

A woman named Betty, who did not want to show all of her face or provide her last name, told CBS4 News that she is the President of the neighborhood crime watch and she hoped that someone would recognize the man captured by the ring camera.

“The standard advice is if you see something and you know something you have to say something,” she said. “That’s what we would like to say.”

A makeshift memorial is growing outside Simmons home where there are now nearly a dozen candles and stuffed animals and a photo of the victim lying by the memorial.

“Dee Dee Simmons was a beloved resident and we are very saddened about her death and our prayers go out to her family,” said Betty. “And we are upping our efforts to be more cautious as we go on.”

Simmons’ family members said the dispute started after her Yorkshire terrier was taken or got out of the house. A neighbor returned the dog but two other people claimed the dog belonged to them and there was an argument. Soon after, the shots were fired.

“I just heard that somebody took my auntie’s dog, somebody brought it back, the people who had the dog came, I don’t know, I’m not sure,” said Simmons’s niece Turquandra Simmons. “I think it’s horrible, my auntie loved everybody. My auntie lived her whole life like nothing would ever happen to her living here. She lived there her whole life.”

Simmons, known as “Grandma Dee Dee” had lived in the home for more than 20 years.

“She’s a good person, a loving person, a generous person. She would give you the world, the shirt off her back, She would give you everything, anything,” said Turquandra. “I think it’s crazy. My auntie didn’t do anything. She didn’t deserve this from anybody.”

Miami Gardens police have been working through the weekend looking for the shooter or shooters and hope someone will recognize the man in the Ring camera video.

Police have not made any arrests and are hoping the man seen in the video will generate some calls.

Anyone who can help police should call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477). There is a reward of up to $3,000.