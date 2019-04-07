MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police officers are investigating after a woman was shot at a home.

It happened early Saturday morning around 5 a.m., according to neighbors.

Officers rolled out the yellow tape near a home, blocking a stretch of Northwest 11th Place near 44th Street.

At the same time, detectives talked to people at the home to try to figure out what led to the shooting.

Hours later after the sun came up, a patrol car and crime scene tape were still on scene at the home.

Around 5 p.m. Saturday, crime scene investigators returned. That was 12 hours after neighbors say they heard gunfire.

“My girlfriend heard. She said it woke her up. She heard the ambulance and all the other stuff,” Cecil Deloach said.

Deloach is a neighbor who has lived next door to the home where the shooting happened for nearly 40 years. He was there as crime scene investigators went in and out the right side of the home.

That’s where they took bags of evidence away. Police didn’t say what was inside.

“I’m speechless. I’m speechless. I have no idea what else to say,” he said.

Deloach and other neighbors say the victim is an expectant mother but police have not confirmed.

Also, detectives have not said whether they know who’s responsible for shooting the woman and what led to the violence.

While investigators continue searching for answers, Deloach is thinking about his neighbor.

“She just needs to get better,” Deloach said.

The woman is recovering at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Investigators don’t know if this was domestic.