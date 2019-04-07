  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

GAINESVILLE (CBSMiami/AP) — One man is dead and another behind bars following a shooting at a beloved southern restaurant chain.

Authorities in Florida say a 41-year-old man was fatally shot after he got into an argument with a man at a Waffle House restaurant.

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office says Craig Brewer was shot and killed early Sunday at a Waffle House in Gainesville, Florida, located about four miles from the University of Florida campus.

The sheriff’s office says 25-year-old Ezekiel Hicks got into an argument with Brewer inside the restaurant, and then went outside to retrieve a handgun.

Investigators say Hicks went back inside, argued with Brewer again and shot Brewer in the head.

Surveillance video captured the shooting.

Hick was arrested near the restaurant.

Online records show he is facing first-degree murder and unlicensed firearm charges. No attorney was listed for him.

