MIAMI (CBSMiami) – At least two people are hurt after a shooting on a busy South Florida highway.

The bullets flew early Saturday morning on I-95.

Florida Highway Patrol officers were on scene investigating one of the cars involved.

What appear to be bullet holes could be seen on the vehicle.

Another car, also with bullet holes, is seen blocked off at a nearby children’s hospital.

Police have not confirmed that it was involved in the shooting, though they did say they seized two cars as part of the investigation.

