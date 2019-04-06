



MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – The Paris restaurant scene is back in Miami Beach as Semilla French Bistro and Wine Bar revamps its menu by offering authentic French dishes mixed with Latin American influences.

The Alton Road eatery has a warm and homey atmosphere and is authentically French with bench seating and flower topped tables. But, there’s nothing or no one more authentic than the Parisian born chef and owner Frederic Joulin.

Joulin worked in a Michelin Starred restaurant in Paris before moving to Miami Beach.

He opened his charming restaurant more than 6 years ago but recently added even more traditional French dishes as featured in this week’s Taste of the Town.

For today’s Digital Bite, Chef Joulin gives CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo an up close look on how he prepares classic Steak Au Poivre Flambé or Pepper Steak.

It’s a true table side treat made with New York strip steak with flaming cognac.

Semilla French Bistro and Wine Bar is open Monday through Saturday serving lunch and dinner.

For more info visit www.semillamiami.com.