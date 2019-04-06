MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Ready? Set, go! Thousands of South Floridians will be doing their part Saturday in the fight against cancer during the this year’s 9th Annual Dolphins Cancer Challenge.

CBS4 is a proud sponsor of the DCC, which is a huge tri-county charity cycling event featuring several different bike routes ranging from a 14-mile ride to the 100-mile trek, with all cyclists crossing the finish line at Hard Rock Stadium.

DCC VIII at Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Dolphins)

There will also be a 5K Run/Walk.

One hundred percent of the money raised in the DCC goes to innovative research at the University of Miami’s Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

DCC passes Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center (Miami Dolphins)

The Dolphins Cancer Challenge was launched in 2010 to honor Jim “Mad Dog” Mandich as he was battling bile duct cancer.

On Friday night, the DCC and the Miami Dolphins hosted their annual Friday Night Kick-Off Party at Hard Rock Stadium. Executives, players and alumni mixed and mingled with participants as they geared up for the big bicycle ride and picked up their credentials.

The DCC has raised more than $27.5 million since the 2010 inaugural ride.

If you’d like to donate, click here.

