MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police have asked for the public’s help in finding the man who sexually assaulted a teen girl.

Investigators with the department’s Special Victims Bureau said the 16-year-old was waiting for her school bus Friday morning in the area of SW 267th Street and 142nd Avenue when she was approached by a man in his 30s.

The man forced her to go to a nearby field and where he raped her.

Police have not given a description of her assailant.

Anyone with information that can help them find him is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at (305)471-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip”.

Tips can also be sent by text to 274637. Enter CSMD followed by the tip information and press send.

