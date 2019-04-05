  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 4 News at 5PM
    5:30 PMCBS 4 News at 5:30PM
    6:00 PMCBS 4 News at 6PM
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Broward News, Coral Springs, Coral Springs Police, Local TV, South Florida, Stabbing

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Coral Springs police are investigating a stabbing outside Coral Springs High School on Friday afternoon.

Police confirmed to Channel 4 that one student had to be rushed to the hospital with minor injuries.

Authorities said another student has been detained.

Images from Chopper 4 showed heavy police presence, yellow tape around the school’s parking lot and at least one fire rescue truck.

Nadine Drew, Public Information Officer for Broward County schools released the following statement on the stabbing:

“Today, following dismissal at Coral Springs High School, two students were involved in a mutual altercation in the school’s parking lot that resulted in one student receiving a stab wound to the leg. School administrators and School Resource Officers responded immediately to bring the situation under control. The injured student was transported to a local hospital. The school continues to work with law enforcement in its ongoing investigation. In addition, disciplinary consequences will be in accordance with the Code Book of Student Conduct.”

The school is located in the 7200 block of West Sample Road.

No other details were immediately available.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s