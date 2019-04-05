MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Coral Springs police are investigating a stabbing outside Coral Springs High School on Friday afternoon.

Police confirmed to Channel 4 that one student had to be rushed to the hospital with minor injuries.

Authorities said another student has been detained.

Images from Chopper 4 showed heavy police presence, yellow tape around the school’s parking lot and at least one fire rescue truck.

Nadine Drew, Public Information Officer for Broward County schools released the following statement on the stabbing:

“Today, following dismissal at Coral Springs High School, two students were involved in a mutual altercation in the school’s parking lot that resulted in one student receiving a stab wound to the leg. School administrators and School Resource Officers responded immediately to bring the situation under control. The injured student was transported to a local hospital. The school continues to work with law enforcement in its ongoing investigation. In addition, disciplinary consequences will be in accordance with the Code Book of Student Conduct.”

The school is located in the 7200 block of West Sample Road.

No other details were immediately available.