



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A woman accused of drugging a tourist at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach and stealing his pricey Rolex and cash is facing more charges.

Angela Flanagan, 22, drugged a tourist from Boston after the two met at E11EVEN Miami and went back to his hotel room, according to her arrest report.

The man told Miami police the woman served him one glass of champagne and he blacked out. When he woke up eight hours later, his Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch, worth $18,000, was gone along with $350 in cash and two credit cards.

A police forensics team found the woman’s fingerprints on a champagne bottle and two other items in the man’s room. They ran them through a database and they came back as a match for Flanagan.

Flanagan, who is in custody for three other similar thefts in Miami Beach and Aventura, has been charged with grand theft, burglary, and poisoning food or water.

She remains in custody in Miami-Dade’s jail.