



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Mayor of Miramar has been honored by the National Football Foundation and the College Football Hall of Fame.

The National Football Foundation said they selected Mayor Wayne Messam because he is a distinguished athlete and public servant who leads by example on both a local and national level.

Messam received the Distinguished American Award at the Brian Piccolo awards banquet in Coral Springs Thursday night.

“It’s always an honor to be recognized for your work and impact on the community, it’s very humbling,” he said. “I get an opportunity to accept these types of recognition and give it back to those young men, it feels so great.”

Messam added that speaking to young athletes is a way for him to give back to the community.

Messam played football at Glades Central and went on to play for the Florida State Seminoles in the 1990s. He recently announced his Democratic presidential bid.