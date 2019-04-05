MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami Gardens woman was killed when her home was riddled with bullets in a late night shooting.

Police said Thursday, just before 11:30 p.m., they received a called about a person that had been shot in the 18800 block of NW 17th Court.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue also sent a unit who pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Investigators say the 63-year-old woman was inside her home when some fired into it and she was struck.

The woman’s body was taken to the Miami Dade County Medical Examiner’s Office which will determine the cause and manner of death.