



Every Friday, in partnership with the Florida Panthers, we put the spotlight on a hero among us.

Every Friday, in partnership with the Florida Panthers, we put the spotlight on a hero among us.

Men or women who have gone beyond the call of duty for our country.

This week we’re meeting U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Sgt. Nathan Montgomery.

Sgt. Montgomery served nine years in the Marine Corps from 2003 to 2012.

It was after 9/11 when he says felt obligated to go out and protect his country.

He was a 0-3-11 infantry, basically on the front lines doing all the deployments.

Sgt. Montgomery was deployed to the Mediterranean for six months, then he went to Iraq and later on to Operation Unified Protector where he was part of the 22 ND Marine Expeditionary Unit, the longest deployment since World War II, spending 323 days at sea.

“My day to day was to take care of my guys. You are entrusted with their lives, you are the one making the decisions. Iraq was nonstop, we were there during a very impactful time. It’s not about a political game or anything else it’s about the guy to your left and right. Even to this day if we go without talking to them but if I need them they are there,” said Srgt. Nathan Montgomery.

Sgt. Nathan Montgomery was honored at a recent Florida Panthers game and with his wife and children by his side, he thanked the fan filled arena for this well-deserved recognition.

He also kissed his wife as she proudly stood by her hero, and ours.

On behalf of the Florida Panthers and CBS4 we would like to say thank you U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Sgt. Nathan Montgomery for your service and dedication to our country.