LOS ANGELES (CBSMiami) – First we had the “Florida Man” then the Florida Man Challenge, and now we have a Los Angeles comic book store trying to cash in on all the hype.

The LA store has started a Kickstarter campaign to gain support for a “Florida Man” inspired card game and people are actually in on it.

According to the campaign page, the game works like this:

One player (The Judge) presents a Headline card to the other players (The Floridians). The Headline Card represents an actual Florida Man event that occurred and several keywords are removed from the original headlines. Those missing keywords makeup the Action Cards which The Floridians pick from to complete the Headline Card in the most outrageous and hilarious fashion. Ultimately, it is up to The Judge to decide which headline wins. The Floridian who ends up with the most winning Headline Cards wins the game.

It’s a lot like the popular “Cards Against Humanity” card game, but with a wacky twist inspired by the Sunshine State.

As of now, the comic store has worked with another game company to produce the cards, but the funds they are asking for are needed to print copies of them.

The store’s goal is $15,000. So far, they’ve collected a little over $7,000. Kickstarter has set a May 17 deadline. If the goal is not met then the game will not be funded.

With recent the Florida Man Challenge trending all over social media, it’s no surprise that the game has gained some support.

The legend of the “Florida Man” continues.