  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Florida Keys, Local TV, Miami News, Seven Mile Bridge

MARATHON (CBSMiami/AP) — The Florida Keys’ most iconic bridge will temporarily close Saturday for Seven Mile Bridge Run 2019.

Organizers say 1,500 runners will cross the start line Saturday on the west end of the Seven Mile Bridge about a half-hour after Monroe County deputies halt traffic at 6:45 a.m.

Law enforcement officials said they will reopen the bridge to traffic at 9 a.m.

The Seven Mile Bridge Run began in 1982 as part of dedication ceremonies to open the then-new structure. The span was funded by a federal program that underwrote construction costs for 37 new Keys bridges.

The total cost was $185 million, and the project finished ahead of schedule.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s