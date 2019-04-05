  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thousands of South Floridians are getting ready to jump on their bicycles and ride in the fight against cancer at the 9th Annual Dolphins Cancer Challenge, but Friday night, it’s about the party!

The DCC and the Miami Dolphins are hosting its annual Friday Night Kick-Off Party at Hard Rock Stadium. Executives, players and alumni will mix and mingle with participants as they gear up for the big ride and pick up their credentials.

CBS4 is a proud sponsor of the DCC, which is a huge tri-county charity cycling event featuring several different bike routes ranging from a 14-mile ride to the 100-mile trek, with all cyclists crossing the finish line at Hard Rock Stadium.

DCC VIII at Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Dolphins)

There’s also a 5K Run/Walk.

One hundred percent of the money raised in the DCC goes to innovative research at the University of Miami’s Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

DCC passes Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center (Miami Dolphins)

The Dolphins Cancer Challenge was launched in 2010 to honor Jim “Mad Dog” Mandich as he was battling bile duct cancer. The DCC has raised more than $27.5 million since the 2010 inaugural ride.

If you’d like to donate, click here.

