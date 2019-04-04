  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By Lissette Gonzalez
MIAMI(CBSMiami) – It was a wet and mostly cloudy morning across South Florida with some heavy downpours in spots.

As a frontal boundary lifts to the north, along with plenty of moisture and instability, we will see the potential for on and off scattered showers throughout the day.

Highs climb to the low 80s this afternoon.

A strong easterly breeze is leading to a high risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches. Small craft should exercise caution. Waterspouts will be possible.

Thursday spotty showers will be possible with lows in the low 70s.

Friday will be a bit warmer with a high of 83F and the chance for spotty showers. The rain chance will decrease as we head into the weekend, but temperatures will be heating up with highs in the upper 80s Saturday and Sunday.

Lissette Gonzalez

