MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami father faces child neglect charges after his six-year-old son was grazed in the neck by a bullet.

Trayon Fussell-Dumas, 22, was arrested the day after the child’s mother, Laqayette Dock, was charged.

According to his arrest report, Fussell-Dumas dropped his son off at a family member’s house on Sunday so they would watch him. When he returned, he was told his son had been accidentally shot in the neck by his cousin.

Fussell-Dumas then took the boy home and tried to get in touch with Dock. He told the police when he looked at the wound “he knew it was bad enough to seek treatment,” according to the report.

Fussell-Dumas reportedly told investigators he was scared to take the boy to the hospital and since he was dropping his son off at his mother’s house that night, she would take him.

She didn’t. Dock attempted to treat the injury herself because “she did not think the wound was severe enough for medical attention,” according to her arrest report.

The next day, Monday, April 1st, the boy went to school and told his principal he was shot by his cousin while on Spring Break.

Paramedics responded to the school and took him to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Both parents have been charged with neglect because they knew the boy had been shot but failed to take him to the hospital.

The Florida Department of Children and Families has launched their own investigation into the incident.