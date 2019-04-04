MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – A woman accused of drugging a tourist and then stealing his $10,000 Rolex has been taken into custody.

The man, who was staying at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach, told police on March 29th he went to LIV and met two women. He said he had about six drinks, and kissed one of them, and then remembered little else until he woke up in only his underwear in the hallway of the hotel outside his room.

The man said a security guard woke him up and helped him into his room where he blacked out again. When he awoke again, just after 9:30 a.m., he noticed his pricey Rolex Explorer was missing as was $160 Canadian dollars.

The man told police he then realized that he had brought one of the women from the club to his room, but couldn’t remember which one. He said his memory was very fuzzy and he thought he had been drugged.

Miami Beach police reviewed the hotel’s security video and saw the man and woman getting off the elevator together on the 4th floor, where the man’s room was located. A few hours later, the video shows the woman left the room. A short time later, the man can be seen stumbling down the hallway in only his underwear toward the elevator. In the video, the man can barely stand or maintain his balance.

A forensics team went over the items in the man’s room and found a fingerprint from the woman on a water bottle. A record’s check showed it belonged to 22-year-old Angela Flanagan of Arizona.

It turns out Flanagan is also a subject in another Miami Beach case and another in Aventura.

Flanagan was arrested in Dallas, Texas on the Aventura warrant and extradited back to South Florida.