MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Mexican actor is facing a real drama after being accused of punching a man and knocking him unconscious during a road rage incident.

On Sunday, Miami police arrested Pablo Lyle, 32, star of movies, novels, and TV series.

Lyle is accused of punching a 63-year-old man, who is currently fighting for his life at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The arrest report said Lyle was on his way to the airport, as a passenger of a car, when the driver cut off another driver to make a U-turn at the intersection of Northwest 27th Avenue and Northwest 14th Street.

At that moment the driver of the other vehicle got out his car and started to bang on the window, according to the arrest report.

Witnesses told police, the driver told the man not bang his window and then Lyle exited the vehicle and struck the man in the head, knocking him unconscious.

The actor then got in the car, fleeing the scene of the incident, according to the arrest report.

Lyle and the driver of the vehicle decided to turn themselves in to police after taking Lyle’s family to the airport, according to legal documents.

Witnesses called police and rescue took the victim to JMH, where he remains in intensive care.

The victim suffered a broken skull and internal bleeding, according to authorities.

Lyle told police that he hit the man because he feared for his life and wanted to protect his six-year-old son who was a passenger in the car.

The arrest report says Lyle told police the man approached him with his hands up and he thought he was going to attack first.

Lyle appeared before a judge on Monday, who set bail at $5,000 and allowed Lyle to travel back to Mexico.

The actor is already out of the country, while the victim remains in intensive care at the hospital.