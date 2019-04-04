MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man who reportedly threatened to blow up a SunPass office in Doral in a dispute over his bill has found out that words have consequences.

On Wednesday, Khambrel Dailey made several calls to the SunPass call center to dispute toll charges. It was during those calls that Dailey, 29, reportedly made multiple threats to place a bomb there and blow it up.

Doral police during the calls Dailey, 29, identified himself by name, gave his home address, and the phone number linked to his account.

Police found Dailey at his home and took him into custody. During questioning, he admitted to calling the SunPass office to complain about a billing dispute. He reportedly told the detectives that he was angry when he made the calls and never had any intentions of setting off a bomb at the call center or harming anyone there.

Dailey was arrested and charged with one count of threatening to place a destructive device.