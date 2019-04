FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Code Red lockdown at J.P. Taravella High was lifted after police searched campus and determined there was no threat or danger to the school.

The school placed on lockdown after police received word of a suspicious person at the school.

Traffic was restricted in the area and parents were encouraged to monitor the police department’s social media for updates.

Just before 10 a.m. the lockdown was lifted and classes resumed as normal.